Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13,560 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,567.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$719,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

