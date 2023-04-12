Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires 308 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,803.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.