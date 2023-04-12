Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Purchases 242,424 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) insider Frank Karbe acquired 242,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at $239,787.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Better Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 100,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Better Therapeutics

BTTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital cut Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Stories

