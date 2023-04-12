Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 43 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey purchased 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($183.72).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($185.81).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QQ stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 342.20 ($4.24). 801,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 336.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.91).

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,258.06%.

QQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.70) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.76) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.45) to GBX 430 ($5.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 441.25 ($5.46).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

