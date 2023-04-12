Insider Buying: REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Insider Buys 650,000 Shares of Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Michael Joyce purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

Michael Joyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Joyce sold 650,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,049.54).

Shares of REAT stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,292,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,964. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. REACT Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.78 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.03.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

