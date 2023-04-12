Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$224.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IFC opened at C$196.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$194.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$196.98. The firm has a market cap of C$34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$170.82 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

