International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $130.35. 500,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,450. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.