International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.46. 1,003,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,199. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

