International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.46. 87,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

