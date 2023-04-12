Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,329 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $21.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 270,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,651. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.