Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 343,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 383,446 shares.The stock last traded at $22.38 and had previously closed at $22.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.