Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 69,983 shares.The stock last traded at $71.78 and had previously closed at $70.85.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
