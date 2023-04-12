Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 69,983 shares.The stock last traded at $71.78 and had previously closed at $70.85.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

