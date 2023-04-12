Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

IVZ stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 296,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

