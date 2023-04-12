Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

