Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

