Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

