Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:META opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.