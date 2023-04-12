Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.73

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.73 and traded as high as $27.91. Ipsen shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPSEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ipsen from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Ipsen Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

