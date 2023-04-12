Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.27. 606,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

