Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $9.48 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 1,078,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,937. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

