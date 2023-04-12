Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 785,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,790. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

