Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 74,274 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,274 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.06% of Cipher Mining worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 1,053,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,013. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $614.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.