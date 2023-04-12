Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,578,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

