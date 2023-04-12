Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,335 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.36. 12,828,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,234,084. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

