iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Cut by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,280,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ICF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. 128,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

