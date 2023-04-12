iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Trustees of the Smith College

Trustees of the Smith College trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 782,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Trustees of the Smith College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,734 shares. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

