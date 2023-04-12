iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.32. The company had a trading volume of 417,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.