iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Graypoint LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $95.91. 1,333,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

