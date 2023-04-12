iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.68. 106,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $841.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

