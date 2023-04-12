iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.06. 221,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 823,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
