iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.11

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 2200434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after acquiring an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,766,000 after acquiring an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.