iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,440 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 2,039,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,590. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

