iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,549,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 719,808 shares.The stock last traded at $23.68 and had previously closed at $23.45.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after buying an additional 1,024,096 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,817,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after buying an additional 579,063 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

