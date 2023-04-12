iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.74

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 7978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $599.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.