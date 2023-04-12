iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $80,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,420,000 after buying an additional 514,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.33. 1,754,351 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

