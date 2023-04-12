iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 984,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,031. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

