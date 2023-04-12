iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.54

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 20943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $553.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.