iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. 161,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,877. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

