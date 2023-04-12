iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SLV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 4,856,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,908,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.