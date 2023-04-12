iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.62

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.62 and last traded at $224.52, with a volume of 352608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.12.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 395,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 188.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

