Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,795. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

