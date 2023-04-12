iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.02

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $7.50. iStar shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,059,500 shares changing hands.
STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
