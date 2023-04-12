iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.02

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $7.50. iStar shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,059,500 shares changing hands.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iStar by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

