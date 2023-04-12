Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ITH traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.40 ($1.89). 35,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,649. Ithaca Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 141 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.90 ($3.16). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.85.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

