IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.32

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 855209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,922,350. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

