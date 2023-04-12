J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 0.54.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
