Joystick 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,177.12 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $31,177.12 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.65 or 1.00026926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04977597 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,078.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

