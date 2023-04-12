JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 453.50 ($5.62). 172,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 232,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($5.72).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £702.89 million, a P/E ratio of -176.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Macdonald acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,457.89). In related news, insider Sally Duckworth bought 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £14,917.44 ($18,473.61). Also, insider Sally Macdonald bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,984.75 ($2,457.89). 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

