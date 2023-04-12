JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 314,145 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the period.
Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 1,018,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
