JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 314,145 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 1,018,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.