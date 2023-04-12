Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JUSHF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Jushi Stock Performance

JUSHF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

