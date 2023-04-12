Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.35.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JUSHF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Jushi Stock Performance
JUSHF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.12.
Jushi Company Profile
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jushi (JUSHF)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.