K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.
KNT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$11.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
