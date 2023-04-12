Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Raised to $22.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s previous close.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($1.41). As a group, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 101,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.

Featured Articles

